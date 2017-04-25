PHS Theatre Receives 17 Nominations for Jester Awards

Music Theatre Wichita officially announced on Monday that Pittsburg High School is among the nominees for the 16th Annual Jester Awards, a program designed to celebrate excellence in high school musical theatre. Each year, trained volunteer judges attend and evaluate dozens of performances. Last year, PHS was nominated for 18 awards, receiving 14 plus a Jester scholarship.
This year, 94 judges viewed 129 performances of 44 productions, involving more than 2,500 students and 38 schools across the state of Kansas. The program began in Wichita, but now extends as far as Liberal, Hays, Salina, and Pittsburg, in addition to the greater Wichita area.
In total, PHS received 17 Jester nominations this year. They are:
“It’s great to be able to direct students with this caliber of talent and to have them nominated in so many categories,” Pittsburg High School Theatre teacher Greg Shaw said. “It is also rewarding for our program to be able to see what other schools are doing and celebrate with them their nominations and awards.”
The Jester Awards Ceremony will take place at the Orpheum Theatre in Wichita on Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m. Honorees in 24 categories will be announced during the ceremony, and several of the honorees will perform numbers from their shows, including Pittsburg High School. One leading male honoree and one leading female honoree will receive a scholarship award of $2,500, and one student will receive a scholarship for their achievements in technical theatre.
“The Jester Awards program has become one of the most gratifying aspects of Music Theatre Wichita," said Producing Artistic Director Wayne Bryan. "The dedication of these students and teachers is a vibrant reminder of the how powerful the arts can be in opening minds, unlocking potential, and enriching a community.”
###
