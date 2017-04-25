Freeman Recognized for Patient Safety

Freeman Health System was honored with an “A” grade in The Leapfrog Group Spring 2017 Hospital Safety Score. Freeman is one of 22 hospitals in Missouri to receive the grade. The score rates how well hospitals protect patients from errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

“This rating reflects our staff’s commitment to providing the highest level of patient safety and quality of care to our patients,” said Paula F. Baker, Freeman President and Chief Executive Officer. “When patients come to Freeman, they receive safe, state-of-the-art care that excels in quality, time and time again.”

The Hospital Safety Score is compiled under the guidance of the nation’s leading experts on patient safety by The Leapfrog Group. The first and only safety rating to be peer-reviewed in the “Journal of Patient Safety,” the score uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to produce a single-letter grade.

Consumers can view scores online free of charge. To see how Freeman Health System’s score compares locally and nationally, visit hospitalsafetyscore.org or follow the Leapfrog Safety Grade on Twitter or Facebook.