Unique Pittsburg State Student Housing Uniquely "Breaks Ground"

A "groundbreaking" of sorts took place today for the official start of the Block 22 project. Nails hammered into boards kicked things off. Four mostly empty historic buildings at Fourth and Broadway are now being renovated. The project includes 105 beds of Pitt State student housing, and an innovation space for both students and local entrepreneurs.

"Support. Entrepreneurship development not only for students, but for the community," says Shawn Naccarato with PSU's Center for Business and Innovation Development. "We want this to be a center for innovation. A center for connection. Connecting points. We want this to be a place that helps us spur-on what we believe; we are in the midst of which is a tipping point, a renaissance for Pittsburg, Kansas."

"I'm very excited. I'm happy I can come here as a student and see this amazing project that has been talked about unfold. It is an amazing opportunity that you can't get anywhere else around this area," says PSU student Kaden Wimmer.

Block 22 is scheduled to open in August of next year.