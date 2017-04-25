Shelter Animals Learning Tool for Crowder Vet Tech Program-Available for Adoption

The semester is almost over at Crowder College. And for the Veterinary Technology program that means it’s adoption time.

The program becomes a win-win for shelters, students and the animals. Malissa Hoehn examined Rachel, a mixed breed who's recently had surgery. Spaying and neutering is one aspect of the three year veterinary technology program as students prepare for jobs in vet clinics or hospitals.

Bethany Bast, a second year student said, "It gives us hands on experience we really truly need for when we walk into a clinic."

Stephanie Watson-Bruto, a veterinarian and the veterinary technology program director explained, "A veterinary technician would be somewhat like a registered nurse who is also a dental hygienist and x-ray technician. They do a little bit of everything in a hospital." Vet tech students must pass national and state boards to get licensed in the state of Missouri. And accrediting agencies requires a list of hands on skills students must experience.

The program’s small animals come from USDA approved shelters in the area and students learn how to deal with everything from bladder and respiratory infections and more.

Bethany Bast said, "We vaccinate them. We run all sorts of diagnostic tests on them. We take care of them in the kennels, feed them, water them. We get to play with them and socialize them."

Malissa Hoehn added, "If they have any medical conditions, we already know what they are so we can tell them what the treatment is. They come with medical records so they know everything we have done to them for the entire year. We love these animals so they already have the love they would have in a home."

A bond that becomes so strong, that students often adopt the dogs or cats. Two students did this year.

Jaerie Booher who adopted one admitted, "It’s hard. You see the animals every day, get to love on them, play with them.” Laughing she said, “I’m afraid I'm gonna be a person who adopts a dog or a cat every semester.” For Booher it was love at first site with a shiatsu named Malloy. But two cats are still looking for homes. And with all animals spayed or neutered, vaccinated, checked for heart-worms, teeth cleaned and even micro-chipped, they're easily adopted instead of sitting in shelters.

Watson-Bruto said, "It helps with their overpopulation and helps with our students at the same time."

A twenty-five dollar fee covers the first year of the microchip tracking.

The vet tech program has a page on the schools website for animals available for adoption.

