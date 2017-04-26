Mercy Hospital Joplin Earns ‘A’ Grade for Patient Safety

JOPLIN, Mo. (April 14, 2017) – Mercy Hospital Joplin was among high-performing hospitals across the U.S. to receive an “A” for its commitment to reducing errors, infections and accidents that can harm patients.

Hospital Safety Scores assigns A, B, C, D and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide and provides the most complete picture of patient safety in the U.S. health care system. Those scores were announced this week by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit patient safety advocate.

“Of course, we’re extremely honored to be recognized with Leapfrog’s top rating,” said Gary Pulsipher, hospital president. “We’re so fortunate to have such tremendous facilities, but the true credit goes to our incredible coworkers, physicians and caregivers who continue to make our patients’ safety their top priority.”

Six other Mercy Hospitals in Missouri, Arkansas and Kansas earned a score of A for spring 2017 in the semi-annual ratings.

“Hospitals that earn top marks nationally in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, have achieved the highest safety standards in the country,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “That takes commitment from every member of the hospital staff, who all deserve thanks and congratulations when their hospitals achieve an ‘A’ Safety Grade.”

Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see Mercy Hospital Joplin’s full grade and to access consumer-friendly patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org or follow the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade on Twitter or Facebook. Consumers also can download the free Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade mobile app for Apple and Android devices.