

A Parsons high school student raises $38 thousand dollars for a business class project.



"I didn’t even see that serve these lights are so bad!" That’s part of a radio spot created by the Parsons high school marketing class. They decided their end of year project would be to promote Bryleigh Beardmore, a tennis player on a mission to improve the public park’s tennis courts.



Bryleigh explained, "It's a safety hazard with the lights being in the middle of the courts. They're not reliable. They turn off in the middle of play. So then, we go back turn them back on wait thirty minutes for them to warm back up to play. We’d be in the middle of matches and they’ll shut off and the wiring in them is really unsafe."



The fence was mangled in the 2000 tornado and balls slip out underneath during play. The fundraising mission is Bryleigh’s own senior project for applied business development.

She's raised thirty-eight thousand dollars.



She said it’s a lot of grants. "The USTA national grant we're hoping they’ll give us eight to ten thousand. USTA Mo Valley is giving us eight thousand. Our Community Area Foundation grant they gave us ten thousand and then a lot of donations and fundraisers that gave us twelve thousand."



Her business teacher and tennis coach, Jane Posch praised Bryleigh saying, "She probably sent out five hundred letters to all the businesses and all the former tennis players."



Besides grant writing, Bryleigh’s teacher said she’s learned a lot of life lessons in trying to raise funds. Posch said, "She's been to all the civic organizations in town, and she says getting up and speaking in front of people now is a piece of cake compared to what it was at the beginning of the year."



The real world project has been a learning experience for all the students.

Tori Fontelroy in the marketing class said, "I feel like it definitely gave me more sense of a better work ethic. You have to stay on top of things."



To do both lights and fence would cost one hundred sixty thousand dollars. A lofty goal.

Bryleigh admitted, "I think I kind of started speaking before I thought this plan through."

Bryleigh isn’t the type to give up. She conquered an illness as a freshman, getting out of a wheelchair to earn two medals in state tennis.



While the fence may have to wait, Bryleigh’s closing in on half of what it will cost to do the lights. "If the city matches what we've made, we will get those lights," she said.



Donations are being sent directly to the city parks department. The middle and high school tennis teams use the courts for tournaments.

