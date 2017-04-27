Tech Students Sign to Continue Education at Crowder

Sixty-eight area high students from the Crowder Technical Education Center (CTEC) signed letters of intent today to continue their education at Crowder College this fall.

“We are excited to have so many decide to continue their education with Crowder. As a community college we are focused on building a skilled employee to support our regions workforce,” stated Cindy Brown, Director of Public Information.

CTEC offers area high school students from Diamond, East Newton, McDonald County, Neosho, and Seneca the opportunity to take classes in Automotive Tech, Career & Tech Education Prep, Collision Repair, Computer Technology, Construction, Criminal Justice, Diesel, Early Childhood, Health Sciences, and Welding.

Students currently enrolled through CTEC planning to attend Crowder College in the fall include:

Diamond High School: Alfonso Jiminez, Allysa Schrader, Spencer harbaugh, Makayla Owens, Bethany Edgar.

East Newton High School: Kelsey Patrick, Cierra Kosilla, Ethan Lucke, Michael Heckman, Richard Gray, Shelby Milleson, Emilea Branham

McDonald County High School: Johney Hussong, Trenton Blue, Milton Vazquez, Garrett lance, Jesse Pina, Rayleen Joseph, Justice Philpott, Alex Duchene, Tucker Brisco,

Neosho High School: Keicia Jensen, Daniel Bustamante, Jared Kellstadt, Joey Beckner, Strider Willet, Saizon Madison, Abbi Franklin, Alea Jackson, Alicia Cooper, Alondra Sanchez, Angelica Irvin, Angelica Irvin, Angelica Zarazua, Brandon Dugan, Caylin Tice, Chandler Connell, Cheryl Alexander, Chris Davis, Dina Welbert, Edmeaner Ada, Elizabeth Thompson, Faithlyn William, Ivana Liwy, Jessica Tellez, LaTaya Dunaway, Luis Hernandez, Madison McCracken, Mariann Handy, Nansi Martinez, Robert Smith,Stephen Carpenter, Summer Richmeier, Tristan McBryde, Valerie Williams, Yimje Lee, Tristan Gustason, Permelihter Pelip, Emily Middleton, Vanessa Brattin, Joseph Tanner, Brett Parkman, Tyra Felty

Seneca High School: Brett Austin, Chase Doty, Audra Seely, Blake Hodge, Chloe Boyer, Delaney Doty