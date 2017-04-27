Arrest Made In Homicide Investigation

On 5-2-17, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received information on a possible location of John Francis, aka Polo, who was wanted as a suspect in a recent homicide in Cherokee County, Kansas. A perimeter was set up in the area of CR200 and Old 66.

Nearly a hundred officers with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents from KBI, U.S. Marshal’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, ODET, Joplin Police Dept., Carthage Police Dept., Webb City Police Dept., Carterville Police Dept. and Oronogo Police Department were involved in the search.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. Deputies located Francis hiding inside a vehicle on the property located on County Lane 208 just north of Gum Road.

Francis, 46, of Galena Ks., was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Jasper County Detention Facility awaiting extradition back to Cherokee County Kansas.

(Press Release via Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser)

# # #

5/3: On May 3, 2017, John Francis was arrested in the Carterville area of Jasper County. Law Enforcement Received tips that Francis was in the Carterville area Tuesday. Officers with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Ozark Drug Enforcement Taskforce, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the US Marshall Service begin following up on these tips immediately. As a result Frances was arrested at approximately 5:00 am this morning.

I would like to thank all area Law Enforcement Agencies for their cooperation this past week for their assistance. Because of the untiring efforts of their officers, this suspect was located and taken into custody.

This investigation is still ongoing and as more Information becomes available updates will be released.

(Press Release via Galena PD)

###

(Galena PD 4/28/2017)

UPDATE:

PRESS RELEASE

Ref: Death Investigation Homicide Investigation

April 28, 2017

Friday April 28, 2017,

The investigation into the shooting death which occurred on April 26, 2017 in Galena has been upgraded

to a Homicide Investigation.

A warrant has been issued through the Cherokee County Kansas District Court for John Fitzgerald

Francis for Murder in the First Degree for the shooting death of Kelly Glasgow.

John Francis is a Black Male 5’7, 188lbs black hair and brown eye. Francis goes by the name of “POLO”.

Attached Pictures of John Francis

(Press Release via Galena PD 4/28/2017)

The investigation into the shooting death which occurred on April 26, 2017 is ongoing. We have investigators following up on information throughout the area. The victim was a 29 year old female, Kelly Glasgow which was residing at the residence.

As information becomes available, updates will be distributed.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Galena Police Department at (620) 783-5065.

# # #

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Galena, KS that resulted in the death of a woman. A name has not yet been released.

Press Release April 27, 2017

On April 26, 2017 at approximately 9:32 PM, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting which occurred at 207 W Empire St. in Galena, KS.

Upon arrival of Galena Police Officers and EMS, they discovered a female inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. The female was transported by EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin where she later died from her injuries. The body is being transferred to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City where an

autopsy will be completed.

The residence was secured by responding officers. The Galena Police Department has requested the assistance of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office and the KBI to assist in processing the scene.

As information becomes available updates will be released.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Galena Police Department at 620-783-5065.