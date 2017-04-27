KDOT to Study K7 & K126 Intersection

Concerns over accidents at an intersection in Southeast Kansas have the Kansas Department of Transportation taking a closer look at roadways. There have been 2 wrecks in as many weeks at the intersection of K7 and K126, about 6 miles west of Pittsburg.

Kansas Assistant District Attorney Steve Wilhoft was killed at the intersection when a semi hit his vehicle, after running a stop sign. And on Wednesday, another accident happened at the same intersection, caused by the same problem. Fortunately this one wasn't fatal, but it's prompting Pittsburg's KDOT office to reexamine the intersection.

Although the intersection's most recent traffic study deemed it safe, KDOT has already requested a new one. In the meantime, KDOT is upgrading the intersection's rumble strips to better alert drivers.

Justin Shaffer is a concerned citizen who's running an online petition, calling for safety upgrades to the intersection. He's happy with the installation of new rumble strips, but hopes the upcoming traffic study will result in the installation of flashing red lights on the stop signs. This intersection has already taken one of his family members, and he doesn't want that to happen to anybody else.

"Back in the eighties, my grandmother was killed at this intersection, so it affected me in the past. I'd like to see it fixed in the future," says Justin.