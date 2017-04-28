Dealing with Flood Water Damage

With more rain on the way, many people may have to take the route of using a restoration company should flood waters affect their home. ServiceMaster Restore is a company that specializes in this type of damage.



According to a company spokesman, flooding from rain water can be more dangerous than flooding from a clean water source.

"You don't know what that water traveled over on its way downstream and eventually into your home, so contamination is a real issue" says ServiceMaster Restore's Shannon Duhon.

Duhon also says if you discover damage, report it to professionals as quickly as possible.

"Time is everything in a water loss. The sooner we can get on site, the more damage we can prevent from happening. We can dry the structure quicker," says Duhon. Quickly cleaning a flooded home can also prevent future health hazards.

"Once it's cleaned up, once it's dried, you remove the threat later on of possible mold damage," says Duhon.

