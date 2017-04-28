Dealing with Flood Water Damage

With more rain on the way, many people may have to take the route of using a restoration company should flood waters affect their home. ServiceMaster Restore is a company that specializes in this type of damage.
According to a company spokesman, flooding from rain water can be more dangerous than flooding from a clean water source.
"You don't know what that water traveled over on its way downstream and eventually into your home, so contamination is a real issue" says ServiceMaster Restore's Shannon Duhon.
Duhon also says if you discover damage, report it to professionals as quickly as possible.
"Time is everything in a water loss. The sooner we can get on site, the more damage we can prevent from happening. We can dry the structure quicker," says Duhon. Quickly cleaning a flooded home can also prevent future health hazards.
"Once it's cleaned up, once it's dried, you remove the threat later on of possible mold damage," says Duhon.
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.