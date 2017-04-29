Quantcast

Red Cross Sets Up Shelters for Flood Help

Updated:

The American Red Cross of Southern Missouri has opened two shelters, one in Anderson, Mo and one in Branson, Mo., to assist people affected by the storms and flooding that continue to affect Southern Missouri.

The shelters are located at the First Baptist Church, 1 Friendship Lane in Anderson and the Branson United Methodist, 1208 W. Highway 76, Branson. Individuals and families from those areas who are impacted by the on-going emergency situation are encouraged to visit the nearest shelter location for food, water and a place to spend the night. Anyone needing to utilize the shelter for overnight accommodations due to being evacuated should bring a couple of day’s supply of all medications, clean clothing and any comfort items.

Red Cross partner agencies will also be opening shelters in the following communities at these locations:

Old Reed Springs Middle School                                           Calvary Baptist Church

Hwys 76 & 413                                                                       2650 Oak Ridge Extension

Reeds Spring, MO 65737                                                       Neosho, MO 64850   

                                   

Winona Senior Center                                                             United Methodist Church      

212 Sapper St.                                                                         1600 North Central                

Winona, MO 65588                                                                Monett, MO 65708

Red Cross teams continue to work with Emergency Management offices throughout Southern Missouri to assess the situation in other communities and determine what families impacted by the severe weather might need.

For more information, call the Red Cross office toll free at (866) 206-0256.

