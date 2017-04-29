Closed Newton County Road List

From Newton County Emergency Management

Shoal Creek continues to rise overnight. Please heed warnings to turn around and don’t drown. Several roads and bridges are damaged or closed in Newton County.

The following Newton County roads have been damaged and are impassable due to flooding:

Oak Cliff and Knapp

Impala and Trout Farm

Highway NN at Jute

Between Jute and Holly

Mink South of Hwy D

South Main and Cemetery in Granby

Pineville and Landis (debris on the roadway)

Iris and Falcon

Gateway at River Road

The following bridges are damaged and impassable:

Heber Road

Park Road

Waterloo

Herbon Rd at Fish Bone

HH and Norway