Closed Newton County Road List

From Newton County Emergency Management
---
Shoal Creek continues to rise overnight. Please heed warnings to turn around and don’t drown. Several roads and bridges are damaged or closed in Newton County.
The following Newton County roads have been damaged and are impassable due to flooding:
Oak Cliff and Knapp
Impala and Trout Farm
Highway NN at Jute
Between Jute and Holly
Mink South of Hwy D
South Main and Cemetery in Granby
Pineville and Landis (debris on the roadway)
Iris and Falcon
Gateway at River Road
The following bridges are damaged and impassable:
Heber Road
Park Road
Waterloo
Herbon Rd at Fish Bone
HH and Norway
