Freeman Thanks Pet Therapy Animals and Their Owners

Friendly pooches get praise during National Therapy Animal Day.

On Sunday, Freeman hospital gave thank you gifts to owners of pet therapy animals and their certified pet partners. The dogs are trained and reevaluated every two years to make sure they're comfortable with the job. They visited patients like Jerry Thompson who was on his second hospital visit.

Family members say its been a tough year but seeing Gibbs do tricks and getting the chance to pet him and Gabrielle

made Jerry smile. Pet owner Sue Hicks said, the dogs can have a life changing impact. "I had a gentlemen leg amputee. He didn't want to live. He wanted to give up. We visited him one night here at Freeman read the bible together. My dog laid next to him in bed. He had tears in his eyes when we went to leave. He said you know what, you helped me make a real hard decision. I'm gonna get myself up. I'm gonna make myself better and I'm gonna get a dog."

Jerry Thompson, the patient visited Sunday simply said, "I liked it." His daughter in-law Sharon Thompson added, "It gives them a little newness. They come in, cheer them up a little bit. You know makes them smile. Not a lot does right now. So that's good."

The freeman pet therapy pets and owners are certified with pet partners which trains them to volunteer at hospitals, nursing homes, schools and other settings.

