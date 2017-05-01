Neosho Schools To Be In Session May 2nd

Update: We've been in touch with the city and the water situation is looking much better today. We've also been able to reach out to many of our students to start getting them assistance. As of right now, we will be in school tomorrow, Tuesday, May 2nd. If your home was affected by the flood and you are still getting settled, please communicate that to your child's school office so we can work with you.

As for today, Mr. Decker has already contacted DESE requesting forgiveness for Monday and we'll update you as soon as we hear back.

Transportation

Bus drivers are out driving routes today to see if they need to reroute. They will be contacting families this afternoon to communicate any route changes or if parents need to meet the busses at any location due to road conditions. Please note, there are some locations where busses can get in but not out, could get stuck if they attempt, or just simply aren't safe. Our drivers are very familiar with their routes and are going to be the best judges as to if the bus will navigate the different locations. Please know it's our priority to get our Wildcats to and from school safely and cooperation is so appreciated!

We are also expecting that routes may run a little slower tomorrow due to changes that may need to be made or due to road conditions. Please be patient while the bugs get worked out this week.

If you have questions about Transportation, please contact our department director by phone at 417.451.8699 or by email at embreymichelle@neoshosd.org

Thank you for all of the support we've seen toward our kiddos affected and your patience as we get plans in place and information distributed. We're grateful to be part of such an amazing community! #WildcatNation

# # #

School will be cancelled, Monday, May 1st. We are closing for two main reasons: to allow our team and students who have lost homes/belongings time to recoup and get a little more settled, and to help out the city of Neosho. Emergency Empire crews have been working around the clock to restore energy to pump water. Three of our buildings are the highest water users in the city and in one day of our buildings being open, we will deplete what is stored. We ask that people do not come into the buildings tomorrow. Please take this time to take care of yourselves, your families, and your neighbors.

Student Transportation

If you have students who have been relocated to a family's house, hotel, or other location, please send

-student names

-contact info

-address

-school they attend

to embreymichelle@neoshosd.org or via text to 417.483.8690.

If families cannot text or email, please call. We are requesting text or email first so the information is in writing and calls aren't coming in all at once.

This is so when school is back in session, we can try and get all of our students to school safely.

Student Needs/Donations

As of right now, we are asking that people do not donate items because with the tornado, we are out of storage space. Barb Lake, Neosho Bright Futures coordinator will be addressing student needs individually. If people would like to donate funds, they can donate them to https://neosho.brightfuturesusa.org/donation or they can donate by check to Neosho Bright Futures with "Neosho Flood" in the memo line - funds will be used solely for students affected by the flood. Checks can be dropped off at central office - 418 fairground rd., Neosho, MO 64850

School for the remainder of the week

As of right now, it is too early to tell about school for days past Monday. A lot of it will depend on water and weather. We will update as soon as we have more information.

Student Trips scheduled for tomorrow

All student trips scheduled for tomorrow are on as far as we know. Parents and students are encouraged to check with sponsors and coaches for confirmations but transportation is still scheduled at this point. These trips are in zones that are safe for travel.

Next Step

CO administrators will meet tomorrow morning to talk about further details. We need to hear about displaced students and info from the city.

(Press Release via Meagan Spangler - Neosho's Director, Community & Team Relations)