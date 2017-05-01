Blunt Statement on Missouri Flooding

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) released the following statement on the damaging flooding across southern Missouri:

“My thoughts are with all of the families and communities that have been affected by the widespread flooding in our state,” Blunt said. “I am grateful for all of the first responders and emergency management personnel who are working around the clock to keep people safe. With dangerous conditions expected to continue, and additional areas at risk, I will continue being in close contact with Governor Greitens, and state and local officials, to monitor the situation. While we do not yet know the full extent of the damage, I stand ready to advocate for any federal assistance that may be needed once those assessments are made.”