McCaskill Statement on Missouri Flooding

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill today released the following statement on flooding in Missouri:
“This is a scary situation for communities across our state. But we're seeing again that Missourians are resilient, and we know how to come together when homes and lives are at risk. I'm thankful for that, and I'm praying for the families affected. Everyone should pay close attention to guidance from first responders and local officials. And I'm ready to assist with any federal resources that might be needed as the flood waters recede, and our communities begin to recover.”
