Mercy Expands Cardiology Services to Arma

Dr. M. Qasim Najib now sees patients at Mercy Clinic Cardiology – Arma, 601 E. Washington. Dr. Najib also is available for appointments in Columbus, Oswego and Fort Scott.

“I’m excited to expand cardiology care to now include Crawford County,” he said. “Along with two locations in Cherokee County, as well as Fort Scott, patients have the convenience of heart care close to home.”

Dr. Najib started in October as a fellowship-trained cardiologist with Mercy Clinic Cardiology and Heart Care. His medical degree is from King Edward Medical College in Lahore, Pakistan. He completed a residency in internal medicine in Columbia University’s College of Physicians & Surgeons at Harlem Hospital Center in New York. His fellowship in cardiology was at the University of Arizona’s College of Medicine at Banner – University Medical Center in Phoenix.

To make an appointment with Dr. Najib in Arma, Mercy Hospital Columbus at 220 N. Pennsylvania, 805 Barker Drive in Oswego or Mercy Medical Plaza at 902 S. Horton in Fort Scott, call 417-781-5387.