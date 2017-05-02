Neosho Flood Recovery

"We're in a flood plain of course, but I think we're going to be ok...but, it was kinda...one of those things, you just never think it's going to happen to you."

Neosho resident Billy Wade explains how he initially reacted to the flood warnings for Saturday's storms.

He shares a house with his family, and even his mother, who's lived there eight years, was in shock.

"By the time we realized what was happening, like I said, it happened so fast, once the water started coming in under the doors, I don't know if it was 15, 20 minutes, and it was thigh high in the house."

Wade took me on a tour of what's left of his home, showing how high the water got, and the devastation it left behind.

When his mom first got back in the house on Saturday...

"Very overwhelming, there's mud everywhere, my furniture is, floated, had floated, so it's all, things are never where they were supposed to be."

Despite the total ruin inside, not everything was lost.

"My fiancé’s ashes, her dad's ashes, in the urn, we got that safe, we got stuff that's really important, for the most part, but there's going to be some losses."

Now, they're picking up, and moving on to the next step.

"Now, it's just really, hopefully, the community can stand up, and really pull together, and let us rebuild."

And wade says it's a process that will unify the community like never before.

The family…like so many others…has received help from local volunteers…ones who, in this case, took time to pull all of the damaged carpet out of the home.

