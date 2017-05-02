Quantcast

Tulsa Man's Death Under Investigation Cherokee County Sheriff's - KOAM TV 7

Tulsa Man's Death Under Investigation Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Updated:
James McFarland James McFarland
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS -

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death 64 year-old, James Alan McFarland, of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

McFarland was found deceased on Sunday afternoon in extreme southeast Cherokee County. 

On Monday, an autopsy was conducted by Frontier Forensics in Kansas City.  At this time, the investigation into McFarland’s death remains ongoing and Cherokee County investigators are asking that anyone who has recently seen or had contact with McFarland contact them at 620-429-3992, 620-848-3000 or by submitting anonymous information by texting 888777.  Just type ‘tip cherokee’ in the subject area followed by the information you wish to provide.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.