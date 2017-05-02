Arkansas Man Arrested For Assaulting Officer

A McDonald County Sheriff's Officer performed a traffic stop on Monday night. According to McDonald County Sheriff's Office, the suspect attempted to put the car in drive and leave. The officer reached in to put the car in park. The suspect then hit the officer several times in the head with brass knuckles. The car went in reverse and hit the patrol car.

During the struggle a reserve officer/Pineville mayor came over from a nearby ballpark and helped the officer restrain the suspect. The officer was taken to hospital where he received 11 staples to the head, then he was released, and is now recovering at home.

The suspect is 22 year old John Weeks of Hiwasse, AR. He is being held on a parole warrant out of Arkansas. Charges of officer assault are expected to be filed by the McDonald County Prosecutor.