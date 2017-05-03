Rodeo Miami rescheduled for July 3-4, 2017

Officials with Rodeo Miami, Inc. and the City of Miami announced today that Rodeo Miami 2017 will be reschedule for Monday, July 3rd and Tuesday, July 4th at the Miami Fairgrounds.

With the recent rain and current flooding situation at the Miami Fairgrounds, it is necessary to reschedule the event.

Advanced tickets will continue to be on sale at participating Westco locations, the Miami CVB (111 N Main Street) and the City of Miami Utility Billing Office. All VIP sponsor passes will be honored at the event as well as the INTEGRIS Kids Night passes.

Books for Rodeo Miami 2017 will re-open and that date will be made available through Rodeo Association websites. Hampton Rodeo Company will remain as the stock contractor for the event.

Activities for Rodeo Miami 2017 will include Pink Night and INTEGRIS Kids Night on Monday, July 3rd. On Tuesday, July 4th the rodeo will add a special military night to honor veterans and rodeo fans will get to enjoy the fireworks display sponsored by the City of Miami at the Firework Extravaganza in Riverview Park.

Vendors are encouraged to confirm dates and space reservations with Lauren Hart at 918-542-4435. Participants in the Green Country Boutique and Craft Show are asked to confirm with Charly Petrek at 918-542-4435.

Additional updates and event information will be posted as it becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to seeing you for Rodeo Miami 2017 at the Miami Fairgrounds on July 3 – 4, 2017.

For all questions and media requests, please contact the Miami CVB at 918-542-4435. Media buys and production reschedules should be coordinated with Amanda Davis (adavis@miamiokla.net).