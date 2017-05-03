Joplin Parks & Recreation Offering Summer Day Camp Program

Enrollment is underway with the Joplin Parks & Recreation summer day camp program for area children 5 to 12 years old. Children will participate in themed weeks throughout the summer and play sports, participate in arts and crafts, game room tournaments, as well as visit Ewert Aquatic Center for swim lessons and swimming.

“We’re excited our Camp Director is returning for another year,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator with Joplin Parks and Recreation. “She is a licensed art teacher and brings a lot of energy and creativity to our camp curriculum. It’s our goal to make camp a fun and entertaining environment for our campers.”

The camp will be located at the Carver Nursery building at 520 S. School Ave. Camp hours are from 7:30am until 6:00pm, Monday through Friday, and breakfast and lunch will be provided to the campers. There is no registration fee for camp and parents can pay for the entire summer or pick and choose the weeks their child(ren) attend.

The first week of camp starts June 5th. Cost is $100/week and parents are encouraged to take advantage of the early bird special to receive $10 off each week of camp they prepay. The City of Joplin also offers 50% off scholarships to those who qualify. (One discount applicable per household, per week)

The Summer Day Camp is open to all Four State residents. To register, or for more information, please call the Parks and Recreation Department at 417-625-4750 or visit joplinparks.org.