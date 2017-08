At approximately 1103 on 5-3-2017 Miami Police received a call to the area of 16th and the rail road tracks for a woman who had been struck by a train. The conductor of the train had called and stated a pedestrian had been standing on the tracks in that location. The pedestrian was a 57-year-old woman whose identity had not yet been confirmed. The woman was transported and being treated for injuries sustained in the collision. The cause of the accident is under investigation.