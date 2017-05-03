Flooding at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Much like the town of Miami, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is no stranger to flooding. Rainstorms and creek overflow have submerged two of the college's athletic fields.

"The flood waters right now have only really affected two teams: the NEO softball team and the NEO baseball team," says Head Softball Coach Eric Iverson.

The baseball team is trying to figure out where it will play its last few games of the season, while the softball team utilizes the college football field to prep for the playoffs.



University officials say they won't be able to conduct a damage assessment until after the water clears, but they're confident the majority of damage happened to just grass and dirt.

"It's mostly just dugouts and buildings like that, that don't have a lot of drywall or long hanging electronic equipment... Any expensive equipment we knew was going to be in the way of flood water, we were able to move out of the way ahead of time," says Jordan Adams, college coordinator of public information.

