Cottey College Receives Boost To Its Science Program Through A $1.75 Million Gift

Dr. Jann Weitzel, president of Cottey College, announces that the college has received one of the largest gifts in its 133 year history in the amount of $1,750,000. The gift will provide a significant boost to Cottey’s growing science program through the creation of scholarships in any science field. Beginning in 2018-2019, scholarships will be awarded from this gift.

“We are honored that this anonymous donor chose to make opportunities possible to encourage women to further their interests, talents, and knowledge in the sciences,” said Dr. Weitzel. “While women make up more than half of the national workforce and earn more college and graduate degrees than do men, women trail in fields related to science.” Cottey College offers science programs in physics, chemistry, biology, and the recently added Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences.

“The science program offers hands-on learning experiences for students as early as their first year. Students receive real-world training using lab equipment not normally available to students at larger institutions until their third or fourth year,” according to Dr. Robert Jones, science and mathematics division chair. Cottey College ? 1000 W. Austin ? Nevada, MO 64772 ? 417/667-8181 ? Cottey College is an educational project of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

“This learning environment combined with small class sizes, the opportunity for students to be involved in undergraduate research, and support through organizations such as Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) creates an environment where students can and do excel,” added Dr. Jones.

Cottey encourages women in their teens to consider careers in the science field by offering a summer workshop with a science track. The workshop allows students to work in a college science lab with doctorally prepared faculty members in order to experience college level courses. To learn more about the science programs offered at Cottey College contact Dr. Chioma Ugochukwu at 417-667-8181, ext. 2128 or cugochukwu@cottey.edu. Information about the science programs can also be found at http://www.cottey.edu/programs.