JOPLIN AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CELEBRATES 100TH ANNUAL BANQUET

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce held its 100th Annual Banquet this evening at Missouri Southern State University’s Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. The following awards were given out:
Golden Apple Awards sponsored by Empire District – Liberty Utilities Central and Missouri Southern State University (photos courtesy of Storm Stanley)
K-2nd Grade – Monica Bay, Jefferson Elementary School
3rd-5th Grade – Christina Elledge, Jefferson Elementary School
6th-8th Grade – Kristopher Dishman, North Middle School
9th-12th Grade – Chris Nash, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Sixty-one teachers from Joplin public and private schools were nominated by students, parents and coworkers.
The Golden Apple Awards program, in its 32nd year, is designed to recognize excellence in the teaching profession.
Small Business of the Year sponsored by BKD, LLP
The Small Business of the Year Awards program recognizes the importance of small business and not-for-profit organizations to the economy, job growth, and new products and services.
1-10 Employee Category
Binky Guy Custom T’s
11-50 Employee Category
Paragon Architecture, LLC
Not for Profit Category
George A. Spiva Center for the Arts
Outstanding Citizen of the Year sponsored by Southwest Missouri Bank
Dr. Larry McIntire, Kansas City University
Milestone Members sponsored by Freeman Health System
Celebrating commitment and dedication in the business community, the Chamber recognizes and honors its Milestone Members.
100 Years of Membership
City of Joplin
50 Years of Membership
Missouri American Water Company
Twin Hills Golf & Country Club
40 Years of Membership
Wayside Furniture
30 Years of Membership
Able Manufacturing & Assembly, LLC
Audio Acoustics, Inc.
The Doris Carlin Team, Inc.
Cummins Central Power
D.L. Janssen Co., Inc.
Joplin Industrial Electric, Inc.
Lamar Outdoor Advertising
Missouri Southern State University
OXEN Technology
Patterson Latimer Jones Brannon Denham
SMC
Southwest Missouri Bank
Volk's Avanti Insurance Agency, Inc.
20 Years of Membership
American Construction
Copy Products, Inc.
Goodwill Industries
People's Bank of Seneca
Satterlee Plumbing, Heating, & A/C & Mechanical Contractors
Scott Electronic Systems, Inc.
Sunbelt Rentals
10 Years of Membership
Candlewood Suites/Elliott Lodging
Cartridge World
Clevenger Financial
Component Packaging
Family Health Center of Joplin
First Missouri Insurance Agency
Joplin Little Theatre
Joplin Regional Business Journal
Jordan Mechanical & Technical Corporation
Keller Williams Realty of Southwest Missouri
Motive Matters - Van and Tammy Benson
MSW, Inc.
Newton's Jewelers
Orthopaedic Specialists of the Four States, LLC
The Payroll Company
People Link Staffing Solutions
Power Washing Plus L.L.C.
Railroad Salvage & Restoration
Salon 529
Young Professional of the Year
Brent Baker, Empire District – Liberty Utilities Central
Young Professionals Network Service Award
Shawn Daniel, Commerce Bank
Young Professionals Network Rookie of the Year Award
Joe Malin, US Bank
The 100th Annual Banquet was made possible by the following sponsors:
Presenting Sponsor: Owens Corning Mineral Wool, LLC
Gold Sponsor: Downstream Casino Resort
Silver Sponsor: SNC Squared
Venue Sponsor: Missouri Southern State University
Entertainment: 80 and Out
Master of Ceremonies: Rob O’Brian
Keynote Prime Sponsor: Crossland Construction Company
Keynote Sponsors: Freeman Health System, Stronghold Data, LLC
Additional thanks to:
Christ In Youth
Fresh Ideas at MSSU
Legacy Events
Mason-Woodard Mortuary
MSSU-KGCS-TV
Ozarks Coca-Cola Bottling Company
Storm Stanley
Weiser Tent
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.