JOPLIN AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CELEBRATES 100TH ANNUAL BANQUET

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce held its 100th Annual Banquet this evening at Missouri Southern State University’s Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. The following awards were given out:

Golden Apple Awards sponsored by Empire District – Liberty Utilities Central and Missouri Southern State University (photos courtesy of Storm Stanley)

K-2nd Grade – Monica Bay, Jefferson Elementary School

3rd-5th Grade – Christina Elledge, Jefferson Elementary School

6th-8th Grade – Kristopher Dishman, North Middle School

9th-12th Grade – Chris Nash, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Sixty-one teachers from Joplin public and private schools were nominated by students, parents and coworkers.

The Golden Apple Awards program, in its 32nd year, is designed to recognize excellence in the teaching profession.

Small Business of the Year sponsored by BKD, LLP

The Small Business of the Year Awards program recognizes the importance of small business and not-for-profit organizations to the economy, job growth, and new products and services.

1-10 Employee Category

Binky Guy Custom T’s

11-50 Employee Category

Paragon Architecture, LLC

Not for Profit Category

George A. Spiva Center for the Arts

Outstanding Citizen of the Year sponsored by Southwest Missouri Bank

Dr. Larry McIntire, Kansas City University

Milestone Members sponsored by Freeman Health System

Celebrating commitment and dedication in the business community, the Chamber recognizes and honors its Milestone Members.

100 Years of Membership

City of Joplin

50 Years of Membership

Missouri American Water Company

Twin Hills Golf & Country Club

40 Years of Membership

Wayside Furniture

30 Years of Membership

Able Manufacturing & Assembly, LLC

Audio Acoustics, Inc.

The Doris Carlin Team, Inc.

Cummins Central Power

D.L. Janssen Co., Inc.

Joplin Industrial Electric, Inc.

Lamar Outdoor Advertising

Missouri Southern State University

OXEN Technology

Patterson Latimer Jones Brannon Denham

SMC

Southwest Missouri Bank

Volk's Avanti Insurance Agency, Inc.

20 Years of Membership

American Construction

Copy Products, Inc.

Goodwill Industries

People's Bank of Seneca

Satterlee Plumbing, Heating, & A/C & Mechanical Contractors

Scott Electronic Systems, Inc.

Sunbelt Rentals

10 Years of Membership

Candlewood Suites/Elliott Lodging

Cartridge World

Clevenger Financial

Component Packaging

Family Health Center of Joplin

First Missouri Insurance Agency

Joplin Little Theatre

Joplin Regional Business Journal

Jordan Mechanical & Technical Corporation

Keller Williams Realty of Southwest Missouri

Motive Matters - Van and Tammy Benson

MSW, Inc.

Newton's Jewelers

Orthopaedic Specialists of the Four States, LLC

The Payroll Company

People Link Staffing Solutions

Power Washing Plus L.L.C.

Railroad Salvage & Restoration

Salon 529

Young Professional of the Year

Brent Baker, Empire District – Liberty Utilities Central

Young Professionals Network Service Award

Shawn Daniel, Commerce Bank

Young Professionals Network Rookie of the Year Award

Joe Malin, US Bank

The 100th Annual Banquet was made possible by the following sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Owens Corning Mineral Wool, LLC

Gold Sponsor: Downstream Casino Resort

Silver Sponsor: SNC Squared

Venue Sponsor: Missouri Southern State University

Entertainment: 80 and Out

Master of Ceremonies: Rob O’Brian

Keynote Prime Sponsor: Crossland Construction Company

Keynote Sponsors: Freeman Health System, Stronghold Data, LLC

Additional thanks to:

Christ In Youth

Fresh Ideas at MSSU

Legacy Events

Mason-Woodard Mortuary

MSSU-KGCS-TV

Ozarks Coca-Cola Bottling Company

Storm Stanley

Weiser Tent