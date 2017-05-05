Library to close May 14 – 29 to prepare for move to new building

Staff of the Joplin Public Library is preparing for a monumental task this month – relocating the contents of the 300 South Main facility to its new building at 1901 East 20th Street. There are 120,000 items in the collection that will be moved. This includes books, periodicals, and audio-visual items for patrons’ use, along with the massive amount of reference materials, operational equipment, computers and office furniture.

To complete this job, the Library will be closed from Sunday, May 14 through Monday, May 29. The Library will reopen on Tuesday, May 30 at the 1901 East 20th Street location. Please note: moves of this caliber can be tricky, and these dates could change. If a change does occur, it will be announced through news media outlets, and social media resources of the Library and the City.

Jacque Gage, Director of the Library, has noted that this new facility brings many new features while addressing some issues that exist with the current library.

“This is a library for the 21st century. It provides much needed technology upgrades with maker spaces, a new computer lab and a video wall that offers multiple options. The facility is completely ADA accessible, and has plenty of parking. Patrons will also appreciate the convenient drive through book drop and many other features that we’re excited to share when the facility is open to the public.”

A Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting is set for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. The event will offer activities for all ages and an opportunity to tour the new facility. Patrons can sign up for the Library’s Summer Reading programs as well.

“This will be a great celebration and provide a good kick-off for the reading program,” said Gage. “It will be fun to have everyone here exploring the new spaces and services in this facility.”

The Library project is a partnership with the Economic Development Administration, which awarded the City a $20 million grant to assist in the redevelopment of the 20th Street area following the 2011 disaster. The project will include site infrastructure repairs and improvements, as well as the new facility.

For more information, call (417) 623-7953 or visit the Library website at www.joplinpubliclibrary.org.