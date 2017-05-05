Newton County Emergency Management Joins Partners in Opening Resource Center for Disaster Survivors

Newton County Emergency Management is partnering with other local disaster assistance organizations to open a “one-stop shop” for survivors of the April Flooding in Newton County.

On May 8th, 2017, the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be open from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at the Lampo Building, located at 500 East Spring Street, in Neosho, Missouri.

Representatives from government, nonprofit and religiously-affiliated disaster relief organizations will also be on hand at the MARC to assist disaster survivors.

There will also be agencies that can help with those who need long-term recovery assistance such as [REBUILDING AND REPAIR OF HOMES, MOLD REMEDIATION] Individuals and families can meet with agencies for referrals or other long term recovery services if your family is not eligible for government assistance or if that assistance is inadequate to meet your needs.

Individuals and families applying for assistance are required to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.