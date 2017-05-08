Quantcast

Officer Involved Shooting - KOAM TV 7

Officer Involved Shooting

Updated:

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is called in, after Labette County deputies shoot a suspect, at the scene of crime.
            The incident occurred last night in Mound Valley, Kansas.
KBI agents gather evidence from the porch of a home in Mound Valley where shots rang out Saturday night.
Katie: "All I heard was three gunshots, then after that, it was quiet for maybe two or three seconds, and then all I heard was another, one more gunshot."
Katie Boehernsen lives behind the house...and was startled by the sound.
Katie: "I came outside running because I was like, what the heck was that?  And I came outside and there was sirens going off like crazy I saw cops going everywhere."
According to the KBI, police were called here for a domestic disturbance where shots had been fired.
When they pulled up, they found a 40-year old man outside the house, with a gun.
It's not clear what happened next but two deputies shot the suspect.
When deputies entered the house, they found a 77-year old man who had been shot.
We spoke to several residents who said they believe the suspect is the step-son of the man found shot inside.
"The community of mound valley, at just 404 people is a very close knit neighborhood, it's a place where everybody knows everybody, and this is not something they ever thought could happen."
Katie:  "In this kind of community it doesn't happen, and in this town, Ive lived here for 14/15 years, and this is the first gunshot incident that we've had.
Boehernsen says while others initially dismissed the sounds...she knew something was wrong.
Katie: "because the way it sounded, because I know if it was fireworks, I know what those sound like, and it was not fireworks.
At this time the Labette County sheriffs office is investigating the initial shooting, while the KBI is investigating the officer involved shooting.
The investigation is on-going.
            Both the suspect and the elderly victim are reported to be in stable condition.
            Both were transported to Joplin hospitals for treatment.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Prayers for Police

    Prayers for Police

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-08-09 02:32:27 GMT
    For many of us, we wake up, go to work, do our job, and go back home to our families, without worrying each day about our safety. Two incidents in Missouri involving police officers are a reminder that they're never guaranteed to come home. It started Sunday, an officer in Clinton, Missouri shot and killed in the line of duty, then, two men throwing explosives at Joplin officers. It's a stark reminder of the dangers in law enforcement. DuRall: "You know, when they go out to their...More >>
    For many of us, we wake up, go to work, do our job, and go back home to our families, without worrying each day about our safety. Two incidents in Missouri involving police officers are a reminder that they're never guaranteed to come home. It started Sunday, an officer in Clinton, Missouri shot and killed in the line of duty, then, two men throwing explosives at Joplin officers. It's a stark reminder of the dangers in law enforcement. DuRall: "You know, when they go out to their...More >>

  • Concerns at the Carthage Humane Society

    Concerns at the Carthage Humane Society

    Monday, August 7 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-08-08 03:22:42 GMT
       A board meeting is called among members of the Carthage Humane Society concerning allegations of animal neglect.     A patron of the humane society claimed that a dog she adopted from the facility was malnourished and so were many other dogs in the facility.     The Facebook post generated enough concern for a special meeting to be called this evening. Sierra Henson just recently adopted her pup Ali from the Carthage Humane Society. She...More >>
       A board meeting is called among members of the Carthage Humane Society concerning allegations of animal neglect.     A patron of the humane society claimed that a dog she adopted from the facility was malnourished and so were many other dogs in the facility.     The Facebook post generated enough concern for a special meeting to be called this evening. Sierra Henson just recently adopted her pup Ali from the Carthage Humane Society. She...More >>

  • The Evolution of Safety Services in SEK

    The Evolution of Safety Services in SEK

    Sunday, August 6 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-08-07 01:23:49 GMT
        Some fascinating four-state history, came out of the shadows in Franklin, Kansas.     It's all part of the Miners Hall Museum's presentation, "The Evolution of Emergency Services". Lomshek: "With the mines it was mostly young people and with that you get a little more criminal activity than with older people." That's Jerry Lomshek, he's a part of the Miners Hall Museum. He says the criminal aspect is the darker part of the co...More >>
        Some fascinating four-state history, came out of the shadows in Franklin, Kansas.     It's all part of the Miners Hall Museum's presentation, "The Evolution of Emergency Services". Lomshek: "With the mines it was mostly young people and with that you get a little more criminal activity than with older people." That's Jerry Lomshek, he's a part of the Miners Hall Museum. He says the criminal aspect is the darker part of the co...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.