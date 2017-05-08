The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is called in, after Labette County deputies shoot a suspect, at the scene of crime.

The incident occurred last night in Mound Valley, Kansas.

KBI agents gather evidence from the porch of a home in Mound Valley where shots rang out Saturday night.

Katie: "All I heard was three gunshots, then after that, it was quiet for maybe two or three seconds, and then all I heard was another, one more gunshot."

Katie Boehernsen lives behind the house...and was startled by the sound.

Katie: "I came outside running because I was like, what the heck was that? And I came outside and there was sirens going off like crazy I saw cops going everywhere."

According to the KBI, police were called here for a domestic disturbance where shots had been fired.

When they pulled up, they found a 40-year old man outside the house, with a gun.

It's not clear what happened next but two deputies shot the suspect.

When deputies entered the house, they found a 77-year old man who had been shot.

We spoke to several residents who said they believe the suspect is the step-son of the man found shot inside.

"The community of mound valley, at just 404 people is a very close knit neighborhood, it's a place where everybody knows everybody, and this is not something they ever thought could happen."

Katie: "In this kind of community it doesn't happen, and in this town, I’ve lived here for 14/15 years, and this is the first gunshot incident that we've had.

Boehernsen says while others initially dismissed the sounds...she knew something was wrong.

Katie: "because the way it sounded, because I know if it was fireworks, I know what those sound like, and it was not fireworks.

At this time the Labette County sheriff’s office is investigating the initial shooting, while the KBI is investigating the officer involved shooting.

The investigation is on-going.

Both the suspect and the elderly victim are reported to be in stable condition.

Both were transported to Joplin hospitals for treatment.