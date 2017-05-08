Thomas Jefferson Wins 10th State Scholar Bowl Championship

Congratulations to the TJ Upper School scholar bowl team on winning the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Class 1 state championshipin Columbia, Mo. Friday. This is the 10th state championship for TJ. Since 2000, TJ has won the state championship 10 times, and has placed 2nd four times. The 2017 championship team is pictured above, and the team members are Lane Wilson, Joey Cascone, Preston Johnson, Lex Baird, Savannah Dillard, Garrison Henkle, Tiernon Riesenmy, Jonathan Barnes, Danielle Arevalos, and Hannah Mueller. Gabe Hershewe was the team spotter for the tournament. Tiernon Riesenmyand Savannah Dillard were named to the All-State Team, and Savannah was also named to the All-Star Team for finishing in the top four.
All 10 team members scored points across the five rounds.
Scoring by round:
Round 1: TJ 600, Norborne High School 100
Round 2: TJ 550, King City High School 160
Round 3: TJ 380, Mound City High School 210
Semifinal: TJ 410, Mound City High School 310
Championship: TJ 430, Lakeland High School 240
Scholar Bowl is a Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) activity in which high school students from across the state compete each year. It is a knowledge competition where teams earn points answering questions and solving problems in several categories including science, mathematics, social studies, communication arts, fine arts/performing arts, and "miscellaneous."
