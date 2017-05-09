Joplin Public Library Preps For Third Move

Library Director Jackie Gage tells us the preparations started the day they announced the building.

"It's hard to think about, this is the last week for this and this is the last week, this is the last time, but, it's one of those passages of life," Gage explains.

It's a passage of life marked by an historical change for the Joplin Public Library.

"This is only the third time in the City of Joplin's history, that we've opened a new library building, and that just kinda just hit me last week, oh my gosh, this is something that happens once every few decades or once in a lifetime maybe."

The new location at 20th and Connecticut is nearing completion, and staff can now begin the process of moving. Gage says there's more to a library than just the books and resources. It also includes offices, supplies, and boxes to make the move.

"We have received 150 dollies and 600 crates for us to begin getting the things together it takes to run a library."

The new facility will have all new furniture and equipment, but not everything is being left behind. The design plan did not decide what goes to the new location.

"So the things that we are taking are some of the things that have special places in our library life."

A Grandfather Clock donated by the Zinc Mining Company more than 100 years ago is one item making the move.

Gage will be taking a bookcase that has been in the director's office of Joplin Public Library since 1902.

"That is going with me."

The Main Street location will close this Saturday. They will re-open in their new location May 30th. A special grand-opening celebration and ribbon cutting is set for June 3rd.