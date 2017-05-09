Authorities Collaborate For Drug Bust; Two Suspects Charged

On May 5th 2017 the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information about a drug shipment that was due to be delivered to an address in Seneca Mo. On May 6th the package was located in Joplin and Newton County Deputies along with the assistance of a Joplin Police Department K9 received a positive hit on it indicating drugs. A search warrant was obtained for the package and just over a pound of Methamphetamines were located inside. On May 8th a controlled delivery of the package was set up with the assistance of the Seneca Police Department. After it was delivered 2 individuals arrived to pick it up. Officers had already obtained a search warrant for the house and the 2 individuals were taken into custody. They are identified as follows:
The Ozark Drug Task Force is now assisting in the continuance of the investigation.
