Community Wipe Away Tears From The Flood

Overcoming the recent flood in Southwest Missouri requires the network of a good community. Flood relief efforts after clean up are now getting families back into their homes. On May 8, 2017, free beds and helping hands were donated to 15 families of the Neosho, MO flood by Joplimo Mattress and the Nazarene Church.

“Homes were flooded by a wall of water near the old Benton County school” explains Pastor Dustin Ledford. Residents, Christina Brock and her Dad, Gene Brock of Stratford Place that runs along the back of the school "We were told to not keep our flooded mattresses from our home due to mold...".

They had expected to let their mattresses dry out and use them again; but now have brand new beds! The donation station was Casa Jaziel Iglesia del Nazareno in Neosho, MO. Community and church members helped unload the semi truckload of mattresses, boxsprings and bed frames; then loaded local residents with beds to transport to nearby homes.

The Estrada family, pictured here with their 3 children and 2 additional children not pictured, were full of tears wiped away and beyond grateful for the donation. A hand shake between the Estrada family with Joplimo Mattress owner, Brian Croft, was the sincere thank you exchanged of no words.

