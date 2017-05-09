Quantcast

JPD Conducts Alcohol Compliance Checks; Seven Violations

Between 2011 and 2014 in Missouri, there were 69 fatal crashes and 211 serious injury crashes involving an impaired driver under the age of 21.  85 people were killed and 324 seriously injured in these crashes.  That's why law enforcement from across the state are stepping up enforcement and increasing awareness on this issue.  
As part of the youth alcohol enforcement, The Joplin Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at several local businesses over the past weekend, using an underage volunteer.  21 establishments were checked and seven sold alcohol to a minor when presented identification showing the buyer being under age.  The results follow:

Lion Stop, 3525 E. Newman Rd          In compliance / Refused sale
Conoco, 1204 N. Duquesne         In compliance / Refused sale
Casey's, 2604 N Rangeline         Violation / Sold to minor
Casey's, 403 N. Main              In compliance / Refused sale
Casey's, 201 Maiden Ln             In compliance / Refused sale
Casey's, 2808 W. 7th             Violation / Sold to minor
Horton's, 1302 Schifferdecker          Violation / Sold to minor
DJ's drive through, 901 Maiden Ln          Violation / Sold to minor
Dave's Mini Mart, 801 Maiden Ln          In compliance / Refused sale
Zip Trip, 1102 W. 7th              In compliance / Refused sale
Discount Smokes, 1804 E. 7th          In compliance / Refused sale
Joplin Mini Mart, 1210 E. 15th           In compliance / Refused sale
Casey's, 2764 W 32nd             In compliance / Refused sale
Quick stop, 1930 Schifferecker          In compliance / Refused sale
Downstream Q-Store, 4777 Downstream    Violation / Sold to minor
Rapid Roberts, 4549 State Highway 43      In compliance / Refused sale
Gulf, 5501 E. 32nd              Violation / Sold to minor
Zips Energy, 2702 S. Main          In compliance / Refused sale
Alps, 2602 S. Main              In compliance / Refused sale
Snak Atak, 2002 S. Main             In compliance / Refused sale
Gastrip # 7, 1318 E. 32nd             Violation / Sold to minor

