JPD Conducts Alcohol Compliance Checks; Seven Violations

Between 2011 and 2014 in Missouri, there were 69 fatal crashes and 211 serious injury crashes involving an impaired driver under the age of 21. 85 people were killed and 324 seriously injured in these crashes. That's why law enforcement from across the state are stepping up enforcement and increasing awareness on this issue.
As part of the youth alcohol enforcement, The Joplin Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at several local businesses over the past weekend, using an underage volunteer. 21 establishments were checked and seven sold alcohol to a minor when presented identification showing the buyer being under age. The results follow:
Lion Stop, 3525 E. Newman Rd In compliance / Refused sale
Conoco, 1204 N. Duquesne In compliance / Refused sale
Casey's, 2604 N Rangeline Violation / Sold to minor
Casey's, 403 N. Main In compliance / Refused sale
Casey's, 201 Maiden Ln In compliance / Refused sale
Casey's, 2808 W. 7th Violation / Sold to minor
Horton's, 1302 Schifferdecker Violation / Sold to minor
DJ's drive through, 901 Maiden Ln Violation / Sold to minor
Dave's Mini Mart, 801 Maiden Ln In compliance / Refused sale
Zip Trip, 1102 W. 7th In compliance / Refused sale
Discount Smokes, 1804 E. 7th In compliance / Refused sale
Joplin Mini Mart, 1210 E. 15th In compliance / Refused sale
Casey's, 2764 W 32nd In compliance / Refused sale
Quick stop, 1930 Schifferecker In compliance / Refused sale
Downstream Q-Store, 4777 Downstream Violation / Sold to minor
Rapid Roberts, 4549 State Highway 43 In compliance / Refused sale
Gulf, 5501 E. 32nd Violation / Sold to minor
Zips Energy, 2702 S. Main In compliance / Refused sale
Alps, 2602 S. Main In compliance / Refused sale
Snak Atak, 2002 S. Main In compliance / Refused sale
Gastrip # 7, 1318 E. 32nd Violation / Sold to minor
