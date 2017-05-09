JPD Conducts Alcohol Compliance Checks; Seven Violations

Between 2011 and 2014 in Missouri, there were 69 fatal crashes and 211 serious injury crashes involving an impaired driver under the age of 21. 85 people were killed and 324 seriously injured in these crashes. That's why law enforcement from across the state are stepping up enforcement and increasing awareness on this issue.

As part of the youth alcohol enforcement, The Joplin Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at several local businesses over the past weekend, using an underage volunteer. 21 establishments were checked and seven sold alcohol to a minor when presented identification showing the buyer being under age. The results follow:

Lion Stop, 3525 E. Newman Rd In compliance / Refused sale

Conoco, 1204 N. Duquesne In compliance / Refused sale

Casey's, 2604 N Rangeline Violation / Sold to minor

Casey's, 403 N. Main In compliance / Refused sale

Casey's, 201 Maiden Ln In compliance / Refused sale

Casey's, 2808 W. 7th Violation / Sold to minor

Horton's, 1302 Schifferdecker Violation / Sold to minor

DJ's drive through, 901 Maiden Ln Violation / Sold to minor

Dave's Mini Mart, 801 Maiden Ln In compliance / Refused sale

Zip Trip, 1102 W. 7th In compliance / Refused sale

Discount Smokes, 1804 E. 7th In compliance / Refused sale

Joplin Mini Mart, 1210 E. 15th In compliance / Refused sale

Casey's, 2764 W 32nd In compliance / Refused sale

Quick stop, 1930 Schifferecker In compliance / Refused sale

Downstream Q-Store, 4777 Downstream Violation / Sold to minor

Rapid Roberts, 4549 State Highway 43 In compliance / Refused sale

Gulf, 5501 E. 32nd Violation / Sold to minor

Zips Energy, 2702 S. Main In compliance / Refused sale

Alps, 2602 S. Main In compliance / Refused sale

Snak Atak, 2002 S. Main In compliance / Refused sale

Gastrip # 7, 1318 E. 32nd Violation / Sold to minor