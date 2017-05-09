McAuley High seniors earn place in Future Business Leaders of America National Competition

Eight students from McAuley Catholic High School are singing an old favorite, “California, Here I come…” Their melody refers to their upcoming trip to the National Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competition set for June 29 through July 3 in Anaheim, California.

To reach the national competition, students had to place in the top four places of their category during the Missouri State Future Business Leaders Association competition, held recently in Springfield.

The eight seniors qualifying for this national honor are: Jake Freitas and William Motazedi who compete in Emerging Business Issues; Emily Freitas, Monica Onstot, and Gracie Vogel who will enter the Global Business competition; Hunter Huthsing and Max Ostmeyer for Banking and Financial Systems; and Chloe Kenkel for her community service involvement, reaching the highest level “Achievement” with 500-plus hours of community service. Motazedi will also receive this community service honor.

“It was very exciting to see the students achieve their goals and move on to the national level,” said McAuley FBLA Advisor Amanda Walker. “They have all worked very hard this year to ensure that they will be ready for the national competition.”

During the Missouri FBLA Conference, Walker was named the Missouri FBLA Advisor of the Year.

“It is a great honor to receive this award,” she said. “However, it was most rewarding to have our students recognized for their skills. Now we will continue working as we prepare for our trip to California to face students from around the country. We’re very excited, but we still have work to do and funds to raise. We appreciate the community’s support as we move forward.”

Students who qualified for the National FBLA Conference are actively holding fund-raising events and seeking corporate sponsors as well as individual donations. They’ve met with individuals, small business owners and company managers to gain support. For those interested in supporting them for the national competition of FBLA, please go to https://9701.schoolforms.org/donate .

For more information about FBLA, or to set up a visit from students, please contact Amanda Walker, McAuley Chapter Advisor, at 417-624-9320 or awalker@jacss.org.