Diana And Ty Bohlander Wanted On Murder Charges

First degree murder charges were filed in Cherokee County District Court this afternoon on Diana Bohlander and her son, Ty Bohlander, both of whom are believed to be homeless. The two most recently were living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Diana Bohlander was involved in a romantic relationship with 64 year-old James Alan McFarland, whose deceased body was discovered alongside a road in rural southeast Cherokee County on April 30, 2017.

Diana Bohlander is described as a 55 year-old white female, 5’03, 130 pounds with blue eyes.

Ty Bohlander, age 21, is a white male, 6’02, 235 pounds also with blue eyes.

They are likely driving a green 1994 Chevrolet Camaro with Oklahoma License Plate CZR875. There is a “Punisher” decal on the back window.

“During the course of this investigation, we have obtained reason to believe, after leaving Cherokee County, the suspects traveled north to Interstate 70 and was in the Aurora, Colorado area in the days following McFarland’s death,” stated Sheriff Groves.

While in Tulsa, both suspects frequented homeless shelters, campgrounds and truck stops.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Diana and / or Ty Bohlander are encouraged to contact investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 620-429-3992, 620-848-3000 or you can submit an anonymous tip by text message. Just text the number 888777. In the subject area, type ‘tip cherokee’ followed by whatever information you can provide.

(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Press Release)