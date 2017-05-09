Volunteer House aka House of Hope Demolished Due to Deterioration

A piece of Joplin's tornado history has disappeared. It came to be known as the house of hope. Some of the pieces are being preserved at the Joplin Museum Complex.

A stack of boards represents a wall of the volunteer house. It was a place where many groups that came to help after the tornado left their mark. Pieced together it reads you are our heroes. But despite efforts to preserve the house it had to be demolished.

Chris Wiseman, the museum curator explained, “It just sat unlived in and uncared for, for five years now."

The house was deteriorating rapidly and collapsing internally. Wiseman said, "We spent as much money as we could to tent it, protect it as best we could, but you can’t win against time."



It was demolished several weeks ago leaving an empty space at Schifferdecker park and a pile of its bricks.

But the wall of the home that became a thank you to and message board for those taking part in the cleanup will become part of a museum exhibit.



Wiseman said, "Now that we have them inside and in a stable environment, it will be much easier to keep what we have collected stable and it should last for multiple lifetimes."



The lot where the house once stood at 2502 south Joplin is still vacant. The owners of the home, the Bartows wrote a book about how it became the hub if not the heart of the volunteer effort.



Pat Tuttle with the Joplin convention and visitors bureau said, "We could never pay back the hours the millions of hours the volunteers gave us. It’s an unsung story the volunteers that physically came to town, the volunteers who prayed for us a as a community, the unsung heroes who sent money and goods to help recover the community. We can never thank them enough."



Messages of inspiration, of faith and hope are on the boards. They show that people came from across the country to help Joplin recover. Besides the south wall, also being saved are two by four wood supports with their own messages.



Tuttle said, "We just chose some of the ones that were the best representation of the probably two or three thousand signatures that were in that house."

Tuttle says the history of the house is well documented in photos video and even in art created by the community, so it won't be forgotten.



