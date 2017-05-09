Quantcast

Volunteer House aka House of Hope Demolished Due to Deterioration

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Joplin, MO -

A piece of Joplin's tornado history has disappeared. It came to be known as the house of hope. Some of the pieces are being preserved at the Joplin Museum Complex.

A stack of boards represents a  wall of the volunteer house.  It was a place where many groups that came to help after the tornado left their mark. Pieced together it reads you are our heroes. But despite efforts to preserve the house it had to be demolished.

Chris Wiseman, the museum curator explained, It  just sat  unlived in and uncared for, for five years now."
The house was deteriorating rapidly and collapsing internally. Wiseman said, "We spent as much money  as we could to tent it, protect it as best we could,  but you cant win against time."


It was demolished several weeks ago leaving an empty space at Schifferdecker park and a pile of its bricks.
But the wall of the home that became a thank you to and  message board for those taking part in the cleanup will become part of a museum exhibit. 


Wiseman said, "Now that we have them  inside and in a stable environment,  it will be much easier to keep what we have collected stable and it  should last for multiple lifetimes."


The lot where the house once stood at 2502 south Joplin is still vacant. The owners of the home, the Bartows wrote a book about how it became the hub if not the heart of the volunteer effort.

 Pat Tuttle with the Joplin convention and visitors bureau said, "We could never pay back the hours  the millions of hours the volunteers gave us. Its an unsung story the volunteers that physically came to town,  the volunteers who prayed for us a as a community, the unsung heroes who sent  money and goods to help recover the community.  We can never thank them enough."


Messages of inspiration, of faith and hope are on the boards. They  show that people came from across the country to help Joplin recover. Besides the south wall,  also being saved are  two by four wood supports with their own messages.


Tuttle said, "We just chose some of the ones that were the best representation  of the probably  two or three thousand signatures that were in that house."

Tuttle says the history of the house is well documented in photos video and even in art created by the community, so it won't be forgotten.


The house even has a facebook page. A link to that and video tribute and documentary follow:
Joplin Tornado House Of Hope - Facebook

Steadfast Documentary

http://steadfastdocumentary.com/

