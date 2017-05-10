Cooking w/ Chuckie: Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Ingredients

1 cup Quinoa, dry

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Fresh garlic, minced

1 1/2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper

1/4 cup Fresh red bell peppers, seeded, diced

2 tablespoons Fresh green onions, diced

2 tablespoons Fresh red onions, peeled, diced

1/2 cup Fresh cherry tomatoes, halved

1/8 cup Black olives, sliced

2 tablespoons Feta cheese, crumbled

1 tablespoon Fresh parsley, chopped

Directions

1. Rinse quinoa in a fine mesh strainer until water runs clear, not cloudy. Combine quinoa and chicken broth in a small pot. Cover and bring to a boil. Turn heat down to low and simmer until broth is completely absorbed, about 10-15 minutes. When done, quinoa will be soft and a white ring will pop out of the kernel. The white ring will appear only when it is fully cooked. Fluff with a fork. A rice cooker may be used with the same quantity of quinoa and water. Cover and refrigerate.

2. In a small mixing bowl, combine lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, olive oil, salt, and ground pepper to make dressing.

3. Combine red peppers, green onions, red onions, tomatoes, and olives in a large mixing bowl. Mix well.

4. Add dressing to vegetable mixture. Mix in cooled quinoa. Fold in feta cheese and parsley. Cover and refrigerate for about 2 hours. Serve chilled.