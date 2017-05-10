Quantcast

Cooking w/ Chuckie: Mediterranean Quinoa Salad - KOAM TV 7

Cooking w/ Chuckie: Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Updated:

Ingredients

1 cup Quinoa, dry

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Fresh garlic, minced

1 1/2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper

1/4 cup Fresh red bell peppers, seeded, diced

2 tablespoons Fresh green onions, diced

2 tablespoons Fresh red onions, peeled, diced

1/2 cup Fresh cherry tomatoes, halved

1/8 cup Black olives, sliced

2 tablespoons Feta cheese, crumbled

1 tablespoon Fresh parsley, chopped

Directions

1. Rinse quinoa in a fine mesh strainer until water runs clear, not cloudy. Combine quinoa and chicken broth in a small pot. Cover and bring to a boil. Turn heat down to low and simmer until broth is completely absorbed, about 10-15 minutes. When done, quinoa will be soft and a white ring will pop out of the kernel. The white ring will appear only when it is fully cooked. Fluff with a fork. A rice cooker may be used with the same quantity of quinoa and water. Cover and refrigerate.

2. In a small mixing bowl, combine lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, olive oil, salt, and ground pepper to make dressing.

3. Combine red peppers, green onions, red onions, tomatoes, and olives in a large mixing bowl. Mix well. 

4. Add dressing to vegetable mixture. Mix in cooled quinoa. Fold in feta cheese and parsley. Cover and refrigerate for about 2 hours. Serve chilled.

  • Other RecipesMore>>

  • Cooking w/ Chuckie: Leela's Taco Salad

    Cooking w/ Chuckie: Leela's Taco Salad

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-08-01 18:17:11 GMT

    1 head romain lettuce, torn 1 medium tomato, diced 1/2 pound taco meat Shredded cheese Doritos Chopped onion 1 can black or kidney beans Dressing: Stir together and pour over salad 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1 Tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon vinegar 1/2 package taco seasoning 1/4 tsp garlic powder

    More >>

    1 head romain lettuce, torn 1 medium tomato, diced 1/2 pound taco meat Shredded cheese Doritos Chopped onion 1 can black or kidney beans Dressing: Stir together and pour over salad 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1 Tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon vinegar 1/2 package taco seasoning 1/4 tsp garlic powder

    More >>

  • Cajun Corn and Bacon Maque Choux

    Cajun Corn and Bacon Maque Choux

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-07-18 20:15:26 GMT
    6 ears corn, husked and cleaned 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 large onion, thinly sliced 1 cup green bell pepper, chopped 1 large fresh tomato, chopped 1/4 cup milk salt to taste Cayenne pepper 1/4 cup chopped green onions 8 strips crisply cooked bacon, crumbled Cut corn off the cobs by thinly slicing across the tops of the kernels; place in a medium bowl. Cut across the kernels again to release milk from the corn, add milk to bowl. Set aside. Heat the oil in a large...More >>
    6 ears corn, husked and cleaned 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 large onion, thinly sliced 1 cup green bell pepper, chopped 1 large fresh tomato, chopped 1/4 cup milk salt to taste Cayenne pepper 1/4 cup chopped green onions 8 strips crisply cooked bacon, crumbled Cut corn off the cobs by thinly slicing across the tops of the kernels; place in a medium bowl. Cut across the kernels again to release milk from the corn, add milk to bowl. Set aside. Heat the oil in a large...More >>

  • Zucchini Boat

    Zucchini Boat

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-06-27 20:36:42 GMT

    Cook time Total time 30 mins 30 mins Ingredients · non-stick spray · 6 medium zucchinis · 1 sweet onion, diced · 1 pound ground meat · 2 cups marinara sauce · 1-2 cups favorite shredded cheese Instructions 1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. While the oven heats, slice zucchini lengthwise, trimming the vine end off. 2. Scoop out the center of your zucchini. melon baller works great 3. After they're hollowed out, invert the zucc...

    More >>

    Cook time Total time 30 mins 30 mins Ingredients · non-stick spray · 6 medium zucchinis · 1 sweet onion, diced · 1 pound ground meat · 2 cups marinara sauce · 1-2 cups favorite shredded cheese Instructions 1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. While the oven heats, slice zucchini lengthwise, trimming the vine end off. 2. Scoop out the center of your zucchini. melon baller works great 3. After they're hollowed out, invert the zucc...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.