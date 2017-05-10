Cooking w/ Chuckie: Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Ingredients
1 cup Quinoa, dry
2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Fresh garlic, minced
1 1/2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper
1/4 cup Fresh red bell peppers, seeded, diced
2 tablespoons Fresh green onions, diced
2 tablespoons Fresh red onions, peeled, diced
1/2 cup Fresh cherry tomatoes, halved
1/8 cup Black olives, sliced
2 tablespoons Feta cheese, crumbled
1 tablespoon Fresh parsley, chopped
Directions
1. Rinse quinoa in a fine mesh strainer until water runs clear, not cloudy. Combine quinoa and chicken broth in a small pot. Cover and bring to a boil. Turn heat down to low and simmer until broth is completely absorbed, about 10-15 minutes. When done, quinoa will be soft and a white ring will pop out of the kernel. The white ring will appear only when it is fully cooked. Fluff with a fork. A rice cooker may be used with the same quantity of quinoa and water. Cover and refrigerate.
2. In a small mixing bowl, combine lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, olive oil, salt, and ground pepper to make dressing.
3. Combine red peppers, green onions, red onions, tomatoes, and olives in a large mixing bowl. Mix well.
4. Add dressing to vegetable mixture. Mix in cooled quinoa. Fold in feta cheese and parsley. Cover and refrigerate for about 2 hours. Serve chilled.
1 head romain lettuce, torn 1 medium tomato, diced 1/2 pound taco meat Shredded cheese Doritos Chopped onion 1 can black or kidney beans Dressing: Stir together and pour over salad 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1 Tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon vinegar 1/2 package taco seasoning 1/4 tsp garlic powderMore >>
1 head romain lettuce, torn 1 medium tomato, diced 1/2 pound taco meat Shredded cheese Doritos Chopped onion 1 can black or kidney beans Dressing: Stir together and pour over salad 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1 Tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon vinegar 1/2 package taco seasoning 1/4 tsp garlic powderMore >>
Cook time Total time 30 mins 30 mins Ingredients · non-stick spray · 6 medium zucchinis · 1 sweet onion, diced · 1 pound ground meat · 2 cups marinara sauce · 1-2 cups favorite shredded cheese Instructions 1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. While the oven heats, slice zucchini lengthwise, trimming the vine end off. 2. Scoop out the center of your zucchini. melon baller works great 3. After they're hollowed out, invert the zucc...More >>
Cook time Total time 30 mins 30 mins Ingredients · non-stick spray · 6 medium zucchinis · 1 sweet onion, diced · 1 pound ground meat · 2 cups marinara sauce · 1-2 cups favorite shredded cheese Instructions 1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. While the oven heats, slice zucchini lengthwise, trimming the vine end off. 2. Scoop out the center of your zucchini. melon baller works great 3. After they're hollowed out, invert the zucc...More >>
Ingredients · 4 ears Sweet Corn · 2 whole Very Firm Avocados, Diced · 1/2 Red Onion, Diced · 2 Cloves of Garlic · 1/2 Jalapeno, Seeded and Finely Diced · 1/2 Red Bell Pepper, Seeded and Finely Diced · 1 whole Juice of Lime · Plenty of Chopped Cilantro · Salt to Taste · 1 Tablespoon Vinegar · 1 teaspoon Sugar (optional) Instructions Slice kernels off the corn, and combine it with all remaining ing...More >>
Ingredients · 4 ears Sweet Corn · 2 whole Very Firm Avocados, Diced · 1/2 Red Onion, Diced · 2 Cloves of Garlic · 1/2 Jalapeno, Seeded and Finely Diced · 1/2 Red Bell Pepper, Seeded and Finely Diced · 1 whole Juice of Lime · Plenty of Chopped Cilantro · Salt to Taste · 1 Tablespoon Vinegar · 1 teaspoon Sugar (optional) Instructions Slice kernels off the corn, and combine it with all remaining ing...More >>
Fry the bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate and pour off the excess grease. Return the skillet to the stove over high heat. Add a couple tablespoons of butter. When it's melted and the skillet is hot, add the onions, bell peppers and jalapenos.More >>
Fry the bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate and pour off the excess grease. Return the skillet to the stove over high heat. Add a couple tablespoons of butter. When it's melted and the skillet is hot, add the onions, bell peppers and jalapenos.More >>
Yield: 8 servings Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 5 hours. Roll beef in flour until well covered. Heat olive oil in an oven proof Dutch oven over medium heat. Season beef with salt and pepper, to taste. Add beef to the pan and cook until evenly browned, about 2-3 minutes.More >>
Yield: 8 servings Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 5 hours. Roll beef in flour until well covered. Heat olive oil in an oven proof Dutch oven over medium heat. Season beef with salt and pepper, to taste. Add beef to the pan and cook until evenly browned, about 2-3 minutes.More >>
* 2 cups Extra-Sharp White Cheddar cheese, shredded (2 Tbsp. reserved) * 8 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature * ¼ cup homemade cranberry sauce * ½ cup fresh cranberries * French Baguette * Olive Oil Cranberry Sauce - yields about 2 cups * 1 (12 oz.) bag fresh cranberries, rinsed * 1 cup + 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar * 3 Tbsp. orange juice * 1 Tbsp. lemon juice * ¼ cup water INSTRUCTIONS 1. Preheat the oven to 375F. 2. In a bowl, mix together the ched...More >>
* 2 cups Extra-Sharp White Cheddar cheese, shredded (2 Tbsp. reserved) * 8 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature * ¼ cup homemade cranberry sauce * ½ cup fresh cranberries * French Baguette * Olive Oil Cranberry Sauce - yields about 2 cups * 1 (12 oz.) bag fresh cranberries, rinsed * 1 cup + 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar * 3 Tbsp. orange juice * 1 Tbsp. lemon juice * ¼ cup water INSTRUCTIONS 1. Preheat the oven to 375F. 2. In a bowl, mix together the ched...More >>