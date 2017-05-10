Walmart Changes the Grocery Shopping Game with New Pickup Service in Joplin

Grocery shopping just got a whole lot easier for Joplin area shoppers. Walmart, the largest grocer in the U.S., is launching its online grocery pickup service today in Joplin at the Walmart Supercenter location at 1501 S. Range Line Rd., and at the Walmart Neighborhood Market location at 25145 DeMott Dr. The free service enables customers to order groceries online and pick them up at their local Walmart store without even leaving their cars.

“At Walmart, we have always been known for saving our customers money and, with services like grocery pickup, we are also saving them valuable time,” said Joe Huber, local eCommerce Market Coach. “Our customers have told us that grocery pickup is a game changer. They are now able to complete their grocery shopping in a matter of minutes – between errands or on their way home from an after-school activity – without even unbuckling their seat belts.”

Walmart’s grocery pickup service features 30,000 items, with more than 90 percent of customers choosing to add fresh meat, dairy or produce to their baskets. Other top items selected by grocery pickup shoppers include after-school snacks, diapers and large dog food bags. All items are priced at the same low prices customers find in their local Walmart stores.

How it Works

* Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Customers visit walmart.com/grocery online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes to select a local store and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to pick up their orders.

* Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Highly-trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested.

* Pick Up and Go: Once a customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange and a designated number to call to alert an associate. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.

Quality Guaranteed

Walmart always guarantees the quality of the food being picked up or purchased in store through its Freshness Guarantee for meat, produce and bakery items. If customers aren’t satisfied with an item, they simply bring back the receipt for a full refund.