State Grant Bring $98 Thousand Dollars to Crowder Nursing Program for Simulators





Crowder College is one of six colleges and universities in the state of Missouri to land a grant to expand its nursing education program. The ninety-eight thousand dollars will give students more hands on training. ?

Alisha Randall prepares to give the ‘patient’ oxygen while Mariah Antill gives him an IV. It’s not a real arm but mimics one. Simulators give students a chance to practice nursing.

Alisha Randall explained, "It is helpful because honestly your fear is killing a patient. When you’re a student, you're scared you’re gonna do something wrong and in simulation you can’t hurt anybody."



The Crowder College Nursing Department director, Sandra Reed Wilson said, "They don’t have an instructor right there to guide them and direct them like we do in the clinical settings. And they have to call the doctor for orders. And they have to implement the orders. They have to know what to tell the doctor when the doctor calls."



Mariah Antill described the experience. "We're getting our patient prepared for the day and you get report on the patient. And then as the day goes on, you do their meds, their scheduled meds and it gets worse as time goes on. So, then you're put in that situation of intensive care."



The ninety-eight thousand dollar grant from the Missouri Board of Nursing and Department of Higher Education will help buy more patient simulators particularly arms for IV practice.



Randall remarked, "I do think it will help quite a bit because they can only run so many students through at a time right now. And if they want to do it with all of them, it would just take a lot more of the instructor’s time and more days. If we had more simulators, they could do more of us per day."



Nursing students will eventually do clinicals at the actual hospitals. This gives them that stress point readiness.

Antill said, "You get overwhelmed! You do and the stress that you're gonna have in the real world, you get in here. With the simulations, I was honestly very stressed out. The air way was not open and so I had to get ready."



Crowder will also use grants funds to train faculty members as well as buy some computer hardware and software.





