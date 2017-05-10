One Year After Curbside Recycling Came to Joplin, Many Residents Have Yet to Sign Up

June first will mark one year since Joplin began offering curbside recycling. Some people have signed up for the service, but there are challenges in attracting more interest.

There are costs associated with transporting the recyclable items to facilities, and those passed-down costs seem to be a major negative for residents.

Betsy Coleman wants her kids to know that a lot of trash still has purpose.

"I think that a lot more people are conscious about the environment now," says Coleman.

Seventeen-hundred people in Joplin are showing their care for the environment by using the City's curbside recycling program.

"I would've liked to see more in the beginning," says Mary Anne Phillips, Joplin's recycling coordinator.

Seventeen-thousand single family homes and duplexes in Joplin are eligible for curbside recycling.

"But it doesn't surprise me. Sometimes Joplin, just like all of Missouri, you've got to show me. Once they see their neighbor has it, then they'll get it," says Phillips.

"I was excited that you don't have to separate everything," says Coleman.

Anything recyclable goes into one bin.

"You put your newspaper, your cardboard, your plastic bottles, your metal cans, all mixed together," says Phillips.

Convenient, but not economical to everyone.

"It's something you have to pay for," says Coleman.

There's a $4.75 curbside recycling fee, bringing the total monthly cost for garbage pickup to $16.48.

"Going to the summer, my electric bill is going to go up. The summer is expensive! I just don't have that little wiggle room," says Coleman.

Coleman wants to be earth friendly. But money makes the world go 'round.

"It's more than just the actual saving that aluminum can. It's the whole concept. It's the whole idea of society and what we do with our resources," says Phillips.

In the coming weeks and months, the City will be organizing events at schools, aimed at showing how fun recycling can be at home. The City and local trash pickup company are under a five year contract for this curbside recycling service.