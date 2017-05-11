Route 171 Bridge Over Center Creek in Carl Junction To CLOSE for Replacement

The Missouri Route 171 bridge over Center Creek in Carl Junction will CLOSE at noon Tuesday, May 30, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The project will replace the current bridge built in 1955 with a new, wider structure.

Contractor crews will tear down the existing bridge and build the new bridge in the same location. It’s expected Route 171 will remain closed until fall.

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

A signed detour will get drivers around the bridge project by using Missouri Route 43 and Missouri Route 96. Other state routes in the area available for use by drivers to avoid the work zone include Missouri Route 126, U.S. Route 160 and Jasper County Routes Z and JJ.

Traffic impacts:

Route 171 CLOSED at either end of the bridge

Drivers will have access to entrances on either side of the bridge, however drivers CANNOT cross the bridge during construction

Traffic detoured using Missouri Route 43 and Missouri Route 96, but drivers also have MoDOT-maintained highways Missouri Route 126, U.S. Route 160, Route Z and Route JJ available

Project background: