Quantcast

Route 171 Bridge Over Center Creek in Carl Junction To CLOSE for - KOAM TV 7

Route 171 Bridge Over Center Creek in Carl Junction To CLOSE for Replacement

Updated:
CARL JUNCTION, MISSOURI -

The Missouri Route 171 bridge over Center Creek in Carl Junction will CLOSE at noon Tuesday, May 30, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The project will replace the current bridge built in 1955 with a new, wider structure.

Contractor crews will tear down the existing bridge and build the new bridge in the same location.  It’s expected Route 171 will remain closed until fall.

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

A signed detour will get drivers around the bridge project by using Missouri Route 43 and Missouri Route 96. Other state routes in the area available for use by drivers to avoid the work zone include Missouri Route 126, U.S. Route 160 and Jasper County Routes Z and JJ.

Traffic impacts:

  • Route 171 CLOSED at either end of the bridge
  • Drivers will have access to entrances on either side of the bridge, however drivers CANNOT cross the bridge during construction
  • Traffic detoured using Missouri Route 43 and Missouri Route 96, but drivers also have MoDOT-maintained highways Missouri Route 126, U.S. Route 160, Route Z and Route JJ available

Project background:

  • Prime contractor: Capital Paving & Construction LLC, Jefferson City
  • Contract completion date: December 1, 2017 (however, contractor expects bridge to reopen in the fall)
  • Total cost: $2.65 million
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.