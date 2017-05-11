SPECIAL REPORT: Checking In

A rented room can be a cover for crime.The recent shooting and wounding of a Jasper County Missouri sheriff's deputy at a motel is a reminder of that. Most Joplin hotels and motels work together and with police to discourage criminal activity, but that takes constant vigilance by staff and officers. That's the focus of our two-part report "Checking In."
