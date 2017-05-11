New SE Kansas Casino Revenues Nearly On Par with Expectations

A new casino in Southeast Kansas seems to be pulling in about as much revenue as expected. Kansas Crossing opened the very late part of March, so revenue numbers from last month offer a bigger picture of the casino's business.

Kansas Crossing seems to have come through on its very first bet of success.

"We've welcomed over 70,000 folks through the door in April. That's from 43 different states," says Kansas Crossing General Manager Doug Fisher.

Kansas Crossing earned $3,100,225 in April. Officials with the Kansas Lottery Commission say the casino's revenue goal each month is about $3.5 million.

"It was a nice place. We enjoyed ourselves," says Pittsburg resident Kim Brewer.

Brewer is like many other people we talked to who say Kansas Crossing is appealing, but nothing special compared to other casinos. Nonetheless, Cherokee and Crawford counties, and the City of Pittsburg, received $31,000 each from Kansas Crossing's April revenue.

"I do like to go, yeah," says Lorry Pichler.

Pichler occasionally visits casinos, but has never been to Kansas Crossing. The biggest draw for her to visit?

"Entertainment," says Pichler.

The coming months will show if Kansas Crossing will continue winning profitable business.

"We're stepping up our entertainment game," says Fisher.

$73,132 worth of Kansas Crossing revenue so far is also going towards a fund that helps people who have a gambling addiction. Volunteers have set up addiction centers in the southwest, south central, and northeast parts of Kansas. However, there are no talks as of yet for an addiction center in Southeast Kansas.