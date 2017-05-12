NEO Graduates Nearly 400 Student during 16/17 School Year

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) held its 96th commencement exercise on May 11, in the Glen Wolfe Student Activity Center. Mrs. Lou Watkins, Chair of the OSU A&M Board of Regents, delivered the keynote address to the more than 200 students who received their diplomas at the event. Along with Mrs. Watkins, Mr. Jim Reese of the OSU A&M Board of Regents congratulated Dr. Hale and the graduates for making NEO A&M an outstanding institution that is uniquely suited to serve northeastern Oklahoma.

“Many of you may not know that NEO hosted visitors from the Higher Learning Commission as part of the re-accreditation process,” said Watkins during her address. “Following the massive cuts to higher education in Oklahoma, the reviewers told me that they expected to come to a campus that was utterly demoralized. After visiting NEO, they told me that they were so surprised to come to a campus that was completely dedicated to student success. Yes, they are stretched thin, but your staff and faculty have worked, and continue to work tirelessly to help bring students to this stage.

“When I read news about NEO like Brittany Abernathy winning the equestrian national championship or your business team winning a $5,000 Love’s Cup prize, I’m blown away. I want you to remember that each of your individual successes has come together to leave an incredible legacy on this campus and I know you will continue to succeed wherever you go. Congratulations on your accomplishments and you should all be very proud.”

NEO also honored three outstanding graduates from the schools of Liberal Arts, Agriculture and Natural Science, and Human Environmental Science. Chair of the Math and Science Department Dr. Mark Grigsby honored Ms. Billie House, an Agriculture

Business major from Purdy, Mo., as the outstanding graduate from the School of Agriculture and Natural Sciences; Department Chair of Business and Technology Pat Creech honored Julie Casey, a Medical Lab Technician major from Sheldon, Mo., as the outstanding graduate from the School of Human Environmental Science; and Chair of the Liberal Arts Department Dr. Jeff Birdsong honored Zeke Daniels, and Pre-Music Education major from Grove, Okla., as the outstanding graduate for the School of Liberal Arts.

