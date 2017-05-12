USD #250 Informing Families About Pinnacle Food Recall

Pittsburg Community Schools are informing families from three schools about food recall. Earlier this week Pinnacle Foods Inc. voluntarily recalls Aunt Jemima breakfast food which include:

pancakes

waffles

French toast slices

Attached below is the letter being sent to parents of PHS, George Nettles Elementary, and Westside Elementary.

Complete list of recalled items: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm557098.htm

More information about listeriosis: www.cdc.gov/listeria