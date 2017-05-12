Quantcast

USD #250 Informing Families About Pinnacle Food Recall - KOAM TV 7

USD #250 Informing Families About Pinnacle Food Recall

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Pittsburg Community Schools are informing families from three schools about food recall. Earlier this week Pinnacle Foods Inc. voluntarily recalls Aunt Jemima breakfast food which include:

  • pancakes
  • waffles
  • French toast slices

Attached below is the letter being sent to parents of PHS, George Nettles Elementary, and Westside Elementary. 

Complete list of recalled items: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm557098.htm

More information about listeriosis:  www.cdc.gov/listeria

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.