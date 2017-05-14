KCU Medical School's First Class

The Kansas City university of medicine and bio sciences accepts their (its) first group of med students for the Joplin campus.

Officials say despite the smaller size of the Joplin campus, it still offers the same learning opportunities.

Gregory: "That's the beauty of the campus, is that they'll be able to learn at a very large scale, macro level, the importance of medicine."

Not just anybody can put on one of these white coats, it takes a lot of hard work and a lot of practice, but the students I spoke with say being a doctor, goes beyond just tests and scores.

Edge: "people don't realize just how much goes into becoming a physician//it's definitely this all-encompassing thing, it's not just about test scores, it's about the community that surrounds you that turns you into the physician you are."

Jacob Edge, a fourth year KCU student, and Diamond native, answers new student’s questions. He'll work at Freeman when he graduates.

While Taelah Wooten is a prospective doctor who'll train at the new campus, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, which left her family with a number of questions.

Wooten: "What things could we have done to prevent it, what things should we do now as a family, what are all of these things that could have happened medically that we didn't know."

Now she's studying to be an ob-gyn and working to take what she's learned to others in similar situations.

Wooten: "That's what really drew me to the field and wanted me to stay in the field is to help those other families."

She’s among 80 students here for the tour --and came here for the home town feel.

Wooten: "commerce is actually about how Joplin is setup, it's really a small town, the faculty are very close-knit with us we know everyone, the town knows us."

150 total healers in training are on the roster…and there's another 200 more on the waiting list

and any one of the students could be one who saves your life down the road.