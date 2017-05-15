Mattress Donations Help Flood Victims

A local mattress company teams up with a church in Carthage to bring relief to flood victims in Neosho.

Employees at Joplimo mattress in Joplin teamed up with the Nazarene church of Carthage to bring a good night's rest through new mattresses.

Garber: "they started talking to dream up what they could do to help some flood victims and they were able to partner together and our church purchased 9 mattresses, and Joplimo mattress donated 20 mattresses."

Those mattresses were then trucked down to the Casa de Jaziel Iglesia in Neosho.

There they were paired with appliances...and families.

Juan Carlos Estrada and his family were on the list of those to get help, help they didn't think they would receive.

Estrada: "We were expecting for some help but we never expected the help was going to come in such a way that everything is going to be new and recovered in such a way."

The family was told their home is now 'un-inhabitable' and that they'll need to relocate, Estrada says -- that was already on his mind.

Estrada: "The first step is going to be to look for a house, because, I don't want them, they've been thinking about it, and I don't want the trauma of what happened bothering their minds, so the next step is to look for a house."

Since the flooding, many of the residents I’ve spoken with say that their faith has certainly been tested but for the Estrada’s, their faith has only been strengthened by the support of their community.

Estrada: "I just feel special with god, and I appreciate what he has done and all the people that made this possible."

The new mattresses and appliances are just the early steps of a long recovery for this community, but it's a recovery made easier by the love and compassion of neighbors.