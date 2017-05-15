Local Church and Mattress Company Assist Flood Victims

Flood victims in Neosho are getting another wave of assistance thanks to a local church and mattress company.

Juan Carlos Estrada and his family were told their Neosho home is not suitable to live in and they'll need to relocate.

"The first step is going to be to look for a house," Estrada said. "I don't want them, they're been thinking about it, and I don't want the trauma of what happened bothering their minds."

Now, the family is assembling the pieces they'll need to rebuild such as mattresses. Employees at Joplinmo Mattress in Joplin teamed up w/ Nazarene Church of Carthage to bring a good night' rest to flood victims.

"They started talking to dream up what they could do," Terrin Garber of Carthage Nazarene stated. "They were able to partner together and our church purchased nine mattresses, and Joplinmo donated twenty mattresses,"

Those mattresses were then trucked down to the Casa de Haziel Iglesia in Neosho. They were paired there with appliances and families. The Estrada family were on the list of those to get help.

"We were expecting for some help but we never expected the help was going to come in such a way that everything is going to be new and recovered in such a way," Estrada said.

The new mattresses and appliances are just the early steps of a long recovery for this community, but it's a recovery made easier by the love and compassion of neighbors.