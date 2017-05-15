Missouri Governor Weighing Benefits of Uniform Minimum Wage Bill

Missouri Governor Greitens issued a statement about a bill aimed an enforcing one minimum wage across the state. The bill was sent to the Governor last week after St. Louis and Kansas City made moves to increase minimum wage within their city limits.

Tim Dossett, owner of the "Half Name Brand" clothing store, talks about a time when he would half his business.

"Gotta lose employees if you do it," says Dossett.

Dossett says the math is simple.

"Your payroll goes up and you didn't change your sales," says Dossett.

That's assuming the City of Joplin, and other cities, increase minimum wage to a few dollars above the state's requirement of $7.70. But state lawmakers voted last week to make sure it's their rule and nothing else; banning political subdivisions from increasing minimum wage, or employee benefits, beyond state rules and regulations.

"I think that's right," says Joplin Resident Sam Morton.

Another opinion...

"I think that cities should have the right to do what they want within their own city limits," says Four State resident Homer Wilson.

"There's so much difference in the size of the cities and the income of the local areas," says Morton. "It just puts everything on a level playing field if we stay with what the state already proposes."

Some Four Staters say local governments under the state best know their local economies, and therefore should know the best minimum wage amount.

"If they went and found that the cost of living for somebody working the city, for your rent and utilities and stuff...and they synchronized that in...I would think that could be good," says Joplin resident Gregory McDonald.

Different minimum wages would depend on trusting local politicians to set the right dollar amount.

"Any politician, anywhere...no," says Dossett. "I do like our state representatives around here. I like them both. They're wonderful. But, as far as a group of them getting together? No."

State Representative Charlie Davis says he voted to keep Missouri's minimum wage uniform to prevent businesses from leaving cities, and cities asking for state appropriations to help their economies.

Representative Davis also says studies show an increase of minimum wage to $10 an hour increases the standard of living by 6% across the board.

Governor Greitens' office sent us a statement today, saying the Governor's decision to sign the bill will depend on if it creates more jobs and opportunity for the people of Missouri.